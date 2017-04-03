Wrocław accounts for 21% of total office demand in regional cities in 2016 – JLL

In 2016, a total of 585,700 sqm of office space was leased on the eight largest regional markets in Poland (Kraków, Wrocław, Tri-City, Katowice, Poznań, Łódź, Szczecin and Lublin), with Wrocław accounting for 124,500 sqm of this overall volume, according to a recent report by JLL.

“Companies from the business services sector accounted for 57% of the demand for office space recorded last year,” commented Katarzyna Krokosińska, head of Wrocław Office, JLL.

With office stock totalling 847,800 sqm, Wrocław is the third largest office market in the country, after Warsaw and Kraków. Over the course of 2016, 141,500 sqm of office space was delivered to the city’s market, including the first phase of Business Garden (36,600 sqm), Pegaz (18,500 sqm), Kaufland HQ (owner occupier; 16,000 sqm) and Nobilis Business House (14,900 sqm). In addition, a further 147,000 sq m remains under development.

In 2016, the vacancy rate was 12.5 percent. The highest prime monthly rents per sqm in Wrocław was between €14 and €14.5.