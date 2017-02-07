Wrocław to launch electric car rentals next year

February 7, 2017 Poland AM

The city of Wrocław will launch a short-term city-wide electric car rental service next spring. Some 200 Nissan Leafs will be available to rent with 30 charging stations located throughout the city. The service will be operated by Enigma which won the tender for the service. According to Gazeta Wrocławska, the price for kilometer will…

