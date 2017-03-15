WSE appoints Jarosław Grzywiński as acting CEO

March 15, 2017 Poland AM

Warsaw Stock Exchange supervisory board delegated its member Jarosław Grzywiński to the post of acting CEO of the firm, for the period of three months, the company said in a market filing. His predecessor, Małgorzata Zaleska was dismissed from her post in January, but that decision was approved by the financial market regulator KNF earlier…

