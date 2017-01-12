WSE down a notch in Thursday trading

January 12, 2017 Poland AM

The Warsaw Stock Exchange continued on a trend that it has experienced for several months now, as trading was down on Thursday, by 0.11 percent. At the end of the day it closed at 53,650.94 points. However, the MWIG40 increased by 0.42 percent, and ended the day at 4,399.05 points. Meanwhile, the WSE-div fell by…

