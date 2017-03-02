WSE equity turnover soars in February

Victoria Dom expands offer with 185 apar... Developer Victoria Dom has introduced 185 apartments to its offer in an investment located in Warsaw’s Praga district. The project comprises two buildings with 1-5-room apartments featuring 25-72 sqm of space. Prices start at PLN 6,390 per sqm....

Octava to acquire office and retail port... The Octava FIZAN fund is now in the process of acquiring a portfolio of a total of eleven office and retail assets – including Centrum Krakowska 61, Renaissance Tower and Eureka Park in Warsaw, and Onyx in Kraków – from two BPH FIZ funds. Savills is ...

Griffin Premium RE to debut on WSE in H1... Griffin Premium Real Estate, a spin-off of Griffin Real Estate has confirmed earlier reports that it will launch IPO in H1 2017. The company wants to issue new shares worth €30 million as well as sell existing stock owned by current shareholders, con...

Housing loans to reach PLN 39 bln in 201... Polish lenders will issue 175k housing loans worth a total of up to PLN 39 billion this year, banking lobby Związek Banków Polskich (ZBP) said in its report. That figure is comparable with PLN 39.5 billion loaned last year.