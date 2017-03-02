WSE equity turnover soars in February

March 2, 2017 Poland AM

Equity trading on the main floor of the Warsaw Stock Exchange jumped by 53.2 percent y/y in February to PLN 21.6 billion. This is the second month in a row with over 50 percent growth. In-session turnover increased by 54.1 percent to PLN 21.3 billion and block trades increased by 7.4 percent to PLN 301.5…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts