WSE excludes Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit from NewConnect trading

The Warsaw Stock Exchange has excluded the shares of Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit from the trading on the small-cap, alternative market NewConnect starting on Monday. The motion to exclude the shares was filed by the company itself, WSE said. Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit is a company dealing with trading commodities such as precious metals, jewels, and collectible…
