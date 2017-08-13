WSE excludes Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit from NewConnect trading

August 13, 2017 Poland AM

The Warsaw Stock Exchange has excluded the shares of Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit from the trading on the small-cap, alternative market NewConnect starting on Monday. The motion to exclude the shares was filed by the company itself, WSE said. Inwestycje Alternatywne Profit is a company dealing with trading commodities such as precious metals, jewels, and collectible…

