WSE excludes Open-Net from NewConnect. Suspends Biomax and Aedes

October 13, 2017 Poland AM

The Warsaw Stock Exchange has excluded the shares of the internet provider Open-Net from being traded on the small-cap, alternative NewConnect market. The decision will go into force on November 30. The reason for the exclusion is the company’s failure to issue financial results. It also failed to secure any funds to cover the costs…

