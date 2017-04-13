WSE expects 2-3 REIT-type debuts in 2017. Reino vehicle among them

April 13, 2017 Poland AM

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) hopes to attract two-three REIT-type investment vehicles this year, after the IPO of Griffin Premium RE. “It’s hard to say what the capitalization will be,” WSE acting CEO Jarosław Grzywiński said. Polish parliament is currently working on a new bill which would regulate real estate investment funds which is expected…

