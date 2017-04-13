WSE expects 2-3 REIT-type debuts in 2017. Reino vehicle among them

GK Immobile to build a four-star hotel i... GK Immobile through its subsidiary Focus Hotels has signed a contract with Woronicza Prestige PM to build and lease a four-star hotel in Warsaw, with at leas 238 rooms. After the construction is completed, Focus will manage the facility for the perio...

JLL: slow pace for retail market in Q1 After the busy end of 2016, Q1 2017 was rather quiet in terms of new completions of retail projects. The market grew by only a mere 36,800 sqm, including two extensions of existing projects and two developments of stand-alone retail warehouses, JLL s...

Panattoni completes 32,000-sqm logistics... Industrial space developer Panattoni Europe has completed a 32,000-sqm logistics center project in Łódź, which will be occupied by sporting goods retailer Decathlon and will service both the brick-and-mortar stores and the online store of the company...

Orbis to sell Budapest Sofitel for €76 m... WSE-listed hotel operator Orbis signed a letter of intent to sell the Budapest Sofitel Chain Bridge hotel for €76 million, the company said in a market filing.