WSE Q2 profit in line with expectations

July 27, 2017 Poland AM

Warsaw Stock Exchange, had a PLN 42 million net profit in Q2 2017, up 26.7 percent y/y and PLN 0.5 million above expectations. The revenues stood at PLN 87.6 million, up by 17.7 percent y/y, and in line with the consensus, while the operating profit was up by 34 percent y/y, to PLN 49 million….

