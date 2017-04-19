WSE sees 3-4 large debuts this year

The Warsaw Stock Exchange could see another 3 to 4 larger IPOs in 2017, the bourse supervisory board member Jarosław Grzywiński said following the Wednesday debut of grocery retailer Dino. According to Grzywiński there are several offers worth “PLN hundred million and more” in the pipeline and are being worked on in brokerage houses. “Polish…
Related Posts
-
WSE expects 2-3 REIT-type debuts in 2017...April 13, 2017
-
M Food mulls move to the WSE main market...April 13, 2017
-
WSE total equity turnover grows 43.9% y/...April 4, 2017
-
WSE suspends trading of 5 penny stock co...March 30, 2017