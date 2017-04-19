WSE sees 3-4 large debuts this year

April 19, 2017 Poland AM

The Warsaw Stock Exchange could see another 3 to 4 larger IPOs in 2017, the bourse supervisory board member Jarosław Grzywiński said following the Wednesday debut of grocery retailer Dino. According to Grzywiński there are several offers worth “PLN hundred million and more” in the pipeline and are being worked on in brokerage houses. “Polish…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts