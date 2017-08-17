WSE suspended trading of six companies

WSE decided to suspend trading of Elkop shares on the main market between August 25-September 6. The bourse also suspended trading on shares of five companies listed on the small-cap, alternative market NewConnect: Alkal, Dase, Ekokogeneracja, Loyd and Polscy Inwestorzy, starting from August 18. The WSE said that the suspension of Elkop shares is due…
Related Posts
-
Retail investors on the rise on the WSE...August 16, 2017
-
WSE analyzing blockchain technology for ...August 8, 2017
-
WSE suspends trading of three companies...August 2, 2017
-
WSE Q2 profit in line with expectations...July 27, 2017