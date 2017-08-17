WSE suspended trading of six companies

FootFall index up by 3.2% in July The number of customers visiting commercial centers increased by 3.2 percent in July y/y, according to global retail intelligence expert FootFall Index.

Pbb helps CBRE PFCEE refinance Warsaw sh... Lender pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has provided the CBRE Property Fund Central and Eastern Europe (CBRE PFCEE) investment fund with a €63-million loan, which will be used to refinance the Wars Sawa Junior shopping center in downtown Warsaw. “The deal...

Record supply expected in Warsaw office ... A record 430,000 sqm of office space could be completed in Warsaw in 2020 provided that the current economic conditions remain unchanged and developers go ahead with all of their planned projects, according to the latest report by Cushman & Wakef...

Almost 723,000 sqm of office space lease... A total of nearly 723,000 sqm of office space was leased in Poland in the first half of this year, which is the best result of the history of the office property market in the country, according to the latest report by JLL. In Warsaw alone, tenants t...