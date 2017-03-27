WSE suspends Bumech trading for one month

The Warsaw Stock Exchange, acting on the motion from the Poland’s Financial Market Supervisor (KNF) suspended the trading of Bumech for a period of one month, until April 24. KNF asked for the suspension due to irregularities in recent stock acquisition transactions. If all concerns are alleviated earlier, than the trading will resume at that…
Related Posts
-
Polish banks face more consolidation in ...March 26, 2017
-
China Coal increases its stake in Bumech...March 22, 2017
-
Loans up by 3.6%, deposits by 8.7% in Ja...March 9, 2017
-
KNF should merge with NBP – Chrzanowski...March 9, 2017