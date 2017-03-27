WSE suspends Bumech trading for one month

The Warsaw Stock Exchange, acting on the motion from the Poland’s Financial Market Supervisor (KNF) suspended the trading of Bumech for a period of one month, until April 24. KNF asked for the suspension due to irregularities in recent stock acquisition transactions. If all concerns are alleviated earlier, than the trading will resume at that…



