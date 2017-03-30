WSE suspends trading of 5 penny stock companies

March 30, 2017 Poland AM

WSE has suspended trading of five companies till the end of June. Suspended companies include: Ampli, Cash Flow, Clean&Carbon Energy, Ideon and Kerdos Group. Its trade will be suspended between April 3-June 30. The ban was implemented after aforementioned firms were placed on the alert lists numerous times in a row. A company is placed…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts