WSE suspends trading of 5 penny stock companies

WSE has suspended trading of five companies till the end of June. Suspended companies include: Ampli, Cash Flow, Clean&Carbon Energy, Ideon and Kerdos Group. Its trade will be suspended between April 3-June 30. The ban was implemented after aforementioned firms were placed on the alert lists numerous times in a row. A company is placed…
