WSE suspends trading of 6 companies

The Warsaw Stock Exchange, acting on the request from the Financial Supervision Authority KNF, suspended trading of six listed companies. They include, investment company Calatrava Capital, broadband operator Hyperion, telecom MNI, IT groups Lark.pl and PC Guard, and frozen food producer Wilbo. All of these companies failed to submit their financial reports for H1….
