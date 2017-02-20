WSE suspends trading of Orco Property Group

WSE has suspended the trading of Orco Property Group shares after Poland’s financial watchdog KNF filed such motion. KNF demand stems from the Orco suspending its trade on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The company decided to withdraw its shares from the market after its majority shareholder, CPI Property Group decided to buyback all the remaining…
