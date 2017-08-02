WSE suspends trading of three companies

The Warsaw Stock Exchange suspended the trading of WSE-listed Hyperion, and NewConnect-listed Termo2Power and Polonit starting from August 3. Hyperion trading has been suspended as the company is undergoing a restructuring process, Termo2Power shares have been suspended after Financial Supervision Authority KNF filed a motion asking for such decision, while Polonit did not release the…
Related Posts
-
WSE Q2 profit in line with expectations...July 27, 2017
-
PwC: IPO activity on the rise on WSE...July 17, 2017
-
Termo2Power with €100 mln deal...July 6, 2017
-
WSE suspends trading of two companies, r...July 5, 2017