WSE to delist four companies

The Warsaw Stock Exchange will delist four companies from trading on its indexes, the bourse management said in a market filing. The companies include; parcel operator InPost, its owner Integer, Czech artificial fabrics maker Pegas Nonwovens, and Casino operator Olympic Entertainment Group. All companies filed motions to be delisted, which were approved by the Financial…
