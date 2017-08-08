WSE to resume Termo2Power trading

The trading of Termo2Power shares on the small-cap, alternative market NewConnect, will resume on Wednesday, the Warsaw Stock Exchange said in a market filing. The decision was made after the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) reversed its August 3 decision to suspend the trading. Termo2Power is a power utility that provides technology to create energy from…
