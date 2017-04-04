WSE total equity turnover grows 43.9% y/y in March

Equity trading on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange grew by 43.9 percent y/y in March to PLN 25.08 billionthe stock exchange has announced. The market capitalization of all listed companies stood at PLN 1.26 billion at end-March. The bourse also announced that equity turnover on the alternative Catalyst market amounted to PLN…
