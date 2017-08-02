WSE turnover drops in July

Equity turnover on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in July amounted to PLN 21 billion, a decrease of 0.4 percent year-on-year, the stock exchange has announced. In the period between January and July 2017, turnover increased by 45.8 percent y/y and reached PLN 161.89 billion. The bourse also announced that turnover on…
