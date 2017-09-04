WSE turnover grows in August

Equity turnover on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in August amounted to PLN 18.5 billion, an 18.3 percent year-on-year increase, the stock exchange has announced. In the period between January August 2017, turnover increased by 42.4 percent y/y and reached PLN 180.37 billion. The bourse also announced that turnover on the bond…
