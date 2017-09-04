WSE turnover grows in August

September 4, 2017 Poland AM

Equity turnover on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in August amounted to PLN 18.5 billion, an 18.3 percent year-on-year increase, the stock exchange has announced. In the period between January August 2017, turnover increased by 42.4 percent y/y and reached PLN 180.37 billion. The bourse also announced that turnover on the bond…

