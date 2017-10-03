WSE turnover grows in September

Equity turnover on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange in September amounted to PLN 19.55 billion, a 10.9 percent year-on-year increase, the stock exchange has announced. In the period between January-September, turnover increased by 15.6 percent y/y and reached PLN 199.92 billion. The bourse also announced that turnover on the bond Catalyst market…
