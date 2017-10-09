WSE with 3rd most IPOs in Europe – PwC

October 9, 2017

Warsaw Stock Exchange has been ranked 3rd in Europe in IPO activity in Q3, according to the latest IPO Watch Europe report prepared by consultancy PwC. The Warsaw bourse had nine IPOs in the third quarter, including two on the main market, with their value reaching PLN 5.1 billion. Of that number, PLN 4.4 billion…

