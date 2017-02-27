X Broadband Networks Conference

The digitization of society is one of the key factors of economic development and competitiveness. High speed internet access should be a common good. Although the construction of broadband networks in our country rapidly moving forward, there are still numerous barriers and problems in this area. Participants of the X Broadband Network Conference will have the opportunity to take the debate on the main challenges that face the industry during the event, which will take place on 29 March 2017 at the Sheraton Hotel in Warsaw.

The main aim of the event is to create a unique platform for the exchange of opinions, knowledge and experience between decision-makers on the market players, interested in the development of broadband networks in our country. During the meeting they will discuss, among other things, the directions of development of the network and the possibility of financing the planned investment models, the cooperation of local and central administration and companies operating in the market. As demonstrated by previous editions of the conference, it constitutes an effective platform for a substantive discussion for key participant in the sector and the administration.

Over the substantive value of the conference watches Advisory Board, chaired by Piotr Muszyński, Vice President of the Management Board of Strategy and Transformation, Orange Poland. Board’s members are among others:

Anna Streżyńska , Minister of Digitisation

, Minister of Digitisation Marcin Cichy , President, Office of Electronic Communications

, President, Office of Electronic Communications Jacek Niewęgłowski , Chief Strategy Officer, P4

, Chief Strategy Officer, P4 Adam Sawicki , President of the Management Board, T-Mobile Polska

, President of the Management Board, T-Mobile Polska Tomasz Szopa , President of the Management Board, Netia

, President of the Management Board, Netia Janusz Kosiński , President of the Management Board, INEA

, President of the Management Board, INEA Andrzej Dulka , President of the Management Board, Alcatel Lucent

, President of the Management Board, Alcatel Lucent Przemysław Kurczewski , President of the Management Board, EmiTel

, President of the Management Board, EmiTel Witold Stępień , Marshal of Łódzkie Voivodeship

, Marshal of Łódzkie Voivodeship Elżbieta Polak , Marshal of Lubuskie Voivodeship

, Marshal of Lubuskie Voivodeship Krzysztof Witoń, Expert of Telecommunication Market

More information about the conference is available on the website en.polskainfrastruktura.pl, Facebook and Twitter.