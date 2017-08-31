XXV MSPO – a quarter-century of industry and defence sector cooperation

This year’s, 25th MSPO is held in Kielce from 5 to 8 September; MSPO is one-stop-shop for equipment and armaments offered by over 600 companies from 27 countries from all corners of the world. The Polish Armaments Group is the expo strategic partner – PGZ has planned a première presentation of its latest combat vehicle, there will more events of this kind at the jubilee International Defence Industry Exhibition.

Both domestic and foreign companies will proudly present the latest developments in Kielce; many of them, especially those presented by Polish industry will have their première presentations at the Kielce expo. This is one of many reasons why media and visitors are keenly interested in MSPO. There is ​​over 27 thousand square meters of exhibition space used as the showcase for products of leading manufacturers from all corners of the world. The Polish Armament Group will present its latest products and developments, including the prototype of the new combat vehicle as well as unmanned assault vehicles and guided missiles.

South Korean is this year’s MSPO lead nation – their exposition will certainly be a great attraction and incentive, there are 20 military-sector greatest and leading companies that put their products on display. This seemingly exotic collaboration with a distant partner has already become Polish industry’s reality. This cooperation includes the use of the Korean K9 chassis for the Krab howitzer. The chassis manufacturer – Samsung Techwin, offers PGZ much wider cooperation in combat vehicles and tanks domains.

Other manufacturers, such as Lockheed Martin will certainly not disappoint MSPO guests; the company will present a wide range of products, especially those related to HOMAR programme. Textron will show its latest tactical UAV Nightwarden whose première presentation was staged at this year’s Paris Air Show.Thales UK will present Watchkeeper X, the Israeli Rafael will showcase its Stunner missile. The latter in the Skyceptor version is a proposal for the Polish industry as part of the Patriot system within the scope the Vistula air defence programme. Both PZL Mielec and PZL Świdnik will show their helicopters in the latest versions. You can also expect interesting display of heavy mechanized and armoured equipment offered by world-class tycoons in cooperation with Polish companies as well as by our neighbours industrial sector such as Ukroboronprom and Excalibur Army.

The 25th MSPO is more than the industry – it also includes a strong presence of the armed forces. A wide range of equipment and armaments will be displayed, the Polish Army’s display ranges from hand-guns and personal equipment through the Rosomak KTO armoured vehicle, Leopard 2 tanks and the latest artillery systems. The Territorial Defence Forces make their expo début at a specially designed presentations arena.

The history of the armed forces in Poland is featured in the “Millennium of Polish Armed Forces” exhibition. The Open Days will be held under the same banner; this is the first time event in the expo’s history. As a part of the jubilee celebrations, the event has been extended to include the two extra days – Saturday and Sunday. Regardless of age, guests will be able to see the exhibition of the armed forces and a part of the Polish Armaments Group.

The 25th MSPO is focussed on the armed forces, the 23rd Logistics Fair held simultaneously is devoted to uniformed and rescue services. Both events feature exhibitions and live-shows complemented with a galore of conferences, seminars as well as top-level meetings of industry and armed forces representatives. This year the meeting sessions bring together representatives of MOD, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Staff, the National Centre for Research and Development and leading forms of defence and armaments industry. The official delegations from several countries of the world have already confirmed their presence. According to many-year tradition, MSPO culminates with the awarding ceremony of DEFENDERS, the Republic of Poland President’s Award, Special Award of the Minister of National Defence.