Yareal working on major office project in Warsaw

Image: Yareal

Developer Yareal is preparing to launch its planned LIXA office project in Warsaw, which will comprise a total of 65,000 sqm of space in four buildings and will be the biggest office scheme in the company’s history. The development will be located in the Rondo Daszyńskiego area of the Wola district of the Polish capital, on a site that currently houses several old office buildings. Their demolition is expected to start next year. Yareal will develop the investment, which was designed by the HRA Architekci studio and will be BREEAM-certified at the “Excellent” level, in three phases. The first of them, comprising 28,000 sqm (including 22,000 pre-leased by BGŻ BNP Paribas, which will move its offices to LIXA), is scheduled to be completed in mid-2020. The second and the third phase of the project will offer 20,000 sqm and 17,000 sqm, and are to be ready in 2021 and 2022 respectively.