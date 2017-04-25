Young Poles are deep in debt – report

April 25, 2017 Poland AM

According to the report released BIG InfoMonitor, young Poles (aged 18-34) have PLN 4.6 billion non-credit debt, while some 12 percent of (18-24 year-olds) have troubles paying their loans on time. “Between March 2016 – March 2017, the number of 18-34 year-olds with non-credit debt has increased by 86k, with their commitments increasing by PLN…

