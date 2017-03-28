YouTube CEO visits Poland. Gets Polish passport

Susan Wójcicki, CEO of YouTube, visited Poland and renewed her Polish passport. Wójcicki is the daughter of Polish-American physics professor Stanley Wójcicki, and granddaughter of Franciszek Wójcicki who was a Polish MP between 1947-52. Her grandmother Janina, moved to the US in 1949, while her then-husband remained in Poland. She holds dual Polish and US citizenships.

Wójcicki visited Poland to participate in the CEE Innovators Summit. She also met with President Andrzej Duda to discuss, among other topics, Google’s investments in Poland. She was also named the Ambassador of Polish Culture by Duda.

Wójcicki is working for Google (which owns YouTube) basically since its inception, the company’s first office was in her garage.