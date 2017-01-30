Zakopane undergoes modernization projects

January 30, 2017 Poland AM

The National Fund for Environmental Protection will invest PLN 8.3 million in urban green areas of the city of Zakopane. The deputy mayor of the city, which serves as the main point of access to Poland’s Tatra National Park, Wiktor Łukaszczyk, made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday. “We gained grants from the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts