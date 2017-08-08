Zammler to stay in MLP Pruszków I logistics park

Image: MLP Group

Logistics company Zammler has renewed its lease agreement for more than 1,700 sqm of warehouse space in the MLP Pruszków I logistics park in the Warsaw area, which is owned by MLP Group. The tenant has been the developer’s client since 2014. The first logistics park to have been developed by MLP Group, MLP Pruszków I comprises a total of almost 170,700 sqm of warehouse and production space sitting on 43 hectares of land. The developer currently has eight operational logistics parks across Poland.