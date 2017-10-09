ZBP wants restructuring for FX mortgages granted before ’09, and clients to share costs

October 9, 2017

Banking lobby ZBP wants FX mortgage restructuring to apply only to loans granted before 2009 and proposes that clients would co-finance the restructuring process. Moreover, it proposes that such costs would reduce the lenders’ tax base. ZBP claims that the presidential FX-denominated mortgage relief bill poses a risk to the stability of the financial system…

