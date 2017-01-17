ZCH Police agree to purchase PLN 140 million of ilmenite

January 17, 2017 Poland AM

Grupa Azoty Chemical Works Police has concluded a deal with Titania AS of Norway to purchase ilmenite with an estimated value of PLN 140 million by the end of 2019, the company reported. “The contract value is estimated at PLN 140 million. The agreement was concluded for a specified period from September 1, 2016 and ending…

