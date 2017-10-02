ZUE signs PLN 303 mln deal with PKP PLK

WSE-listed railway infrastructure builder ZUE signed a net PLN 303.1 million (gross PLN 372.8 million) deal for works on the 93 railway line with railway infrastructure firm PKP PLK. The deal concerns the part of the line linking Trzebinia with Oświęcim. After the works, which include replacing 20 kilometers of tracks, are completed, passenger trains…
Related Posts
-
Torpol and Budimex with PLN 596 mln deal...October 2, 2017
-
Poland to spend PLN 27 bln on railway in...September 27, 2017
-
Torpol signs PLN 126 mln deal with PKP P...September 25, 2017
-
Wasko wins PLN 2.3 bln tender with Nokia...September 24, 2017