ZUE signs PLN 303 mln deal with PKP PLK

October 2, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed railway infrastructure builder ZUE signed a net PLN 303.1 million (gross PLN 372.8 million) deal for works on the 93 railway line with railway infrastructure firm PKP PLK. The deal concerns the part of the line linking Trzebinia with Oświęcim. After the works, which include replacing 20 kilometers of tracks, are completed, passenger trains…

