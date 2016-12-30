ZUE wins big PKP contract

December 30, 2016 Poland AM

PKP Polish Railway Lines chose a bid worth PLN 281 million, which was made by construction company ZUE, as the most favorable in the tender for the first phase of work on railway lines between Łódź Kaliska, Zduńska Wola, and Ostrów Wielkopolski, the company stated in a press release on Friday morning. “The gross value…

