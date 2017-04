Social Insurance Board (ZUS) transferred PLN 47.1 million to the open pension funds (OFE) this week.

In April transfers have so far amounted to PLN 85.5 million and in 2017 transfers have reached PLN 871.1 million. Last year, ZUS transferred PLN 2.88 billion to OFEs.

Poland has been transferring a portion of the Poles social security premium to their private pension fund accounts since 1999.