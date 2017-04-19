Żywiec with PLN 27.9 mln net profit in Q1

April 19, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed beer producer Żywiec, subsidiary of Heineken, had a PLN 27.91 million net profit in Q1, down by 53 percent y/y. Revenues amounted to PLN 429.38 million, down by 13 percent. “Lower sales and revenue, were due to overall market decrease, and one-off events such as Easter falling on March in 2016, which boosted last…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts