Żywiec with PLN 272.6 mln profit in 2016

Demand for industrial space at 3 mln sqm... Gross take-up of industrial space was 3 million sqm in 2016, out of which net demand amounted to 2.2 million sqm. “In 2016, demand on the industrial market in Poland hit an all-time high. … GDP growth and the gradually increasing importance of ...

Matexi buys land for new residential pro... Residential developer Matexi Polska has acquired 1.2 hectares of development land located on ul. Omulewska in the Praga Południe district of Warsaw for one of its future projects. The planned scheme, which will be developed in several phases, is expe...

Real estate invesment volume at €4.6 bln... The total value of transactions concluded in Poland in 2016 amounted to €4.6 billion, the best result since 2006, according to a Colliers International report. Last year 80 institutional investment transactions involving over 130 properties across al...

Prologis touts 2016 leasing activity in ... Logistics space developer Prologis leased 1.8 million sqm of warehouse area in Central and Eastern Europe last year, which brought the occupancy level across the company’s portfolio in the region to a record-high 96.4 percent. In Poland, the de...