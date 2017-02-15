Żywiec with PLN 272.6 mln profit in 2016

WSE-listed, Polish unit of Heineken, Żywiec suffered a 8.6 percent year-on-year decrease in net profit to PLN 276.million. Revenues declined by 23.6 percent y/y to PLN 2.39 billion due to the sale of distribution unit Distribev, the company said in a market filing. According to Żywiec CEO Guillaume Duverdier, beer sales in Poland should be…

