Żywiec with PLN 98 mln net profit in Q3

October 25, 2017 Poland AM

Beer producer Grupa Żywiec posted consolidated net profit of PLN 97.99 million in the third quarter of this year, compared to PLN 82.46 million recorded in the corresponding period of last year, the company stated. Operational profit stood at PLN 126.02 million (compared to PLN 118.35 million last year), while consolidated revenue reached PLN 667.82…

