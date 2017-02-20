ZYX Target launches operations in Romania

February 20, 2017 Poland AM

IT company ZYX Target has launched its office in Romania and started working with three biggest local database wholesalers in the country, the company said, adding that it expects PLN 6 million income per annum from the local activity. “Data integration is a global trend that allows big companies to optimize its own IT resources….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts