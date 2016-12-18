MPs from a number of opposition groupings, as well as thousands of protesters across the country, protested against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) government and its recent proposals to curb media access to the Parliament.

Polish lender Alior, owned by PZU has ended talks with Raiffeisen and will not be buying its Polish unit. Alior has had exclusive bargaining rights for the assets since late September. Talks concerned the core banking operations. “As for the termination of talks with Raiffeisen, we decided tha...

Polish insurer PZU and Polish Development Fund PFR will buy 32.8 percent of Bank Pekao shares from its owner, Italian UniCredit for PLN 10.6 billion. The remaining UniCredit stake in the second biggest Polish lender (7.3 percent) will be sold on the market via equity-linked certificates.