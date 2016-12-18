Gov’t plans to impose pension contributions on all contracts...
The government is planning on imposing mandatory pension contributions on everyone working on the basis of a contract for specific work, Dziennik Gaze...
In 2016, Poland, EU’s leading meat poultry exporter, increased its lead over its neighbors even further, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and ...
Poland’s Minister of Finance and Development, Mateusz Morawiecki, said that the tax imposed on private banks in 2016 was good and will continue, in so...
Prime Minister Beata Szydło said that “successful” and “beneficial” economic development plans will continue in Poland during ...
MPs from a number of opposition groupings, as well as thousands of protesters across the country, protested against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) government and its recent proposals to curb media access to the Parliament.
Polish insurer PZU and Polish Development Fund PFR will buy 32.8 percent of Bank Pekao shares from its owner, Italian UniCredit for PLN 10.6 billion. The remaining UniCredit stake in the second biggest Polish lender (7.3 percent) will be sold on the market via equity-linked certificates.
Chinese Railways, one of the companies vying for more European business under the Polish-Chinese Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between ...
On December 23, 1898 the city of Łodz put the first trams in Poland into service, and they were not pulled by horses. The 350 electric trams operating...
In 2016 ROBYG Group contracted a record number of 2,957 units net (after cancellations) in Warsaw and Gdańsk – a growth of 27 percent compared to 2015...