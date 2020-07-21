Money for climate change to be cut

The Just Transition Fund, which aims to help poorer countries like Poland in the energy transition, was cut particularly hard It will be €10 billion instead of the €30 billion originally proposed.

As a result, Poland lost even €3 billion out of €8 billion, which were intended for us in the original proposal.

Moreover, 50 percent of these measures will depend on whether the country has supported the goal of climate neutrality by 2050 (in the original version, the entire pool was supposed to depend on this).

"Access to this fund will be limited to 50 percent of the national allocation (in practice, this only applies to Poland) proposed, which have not yet committed to implementing the climate neutrality target by 2050," the ING analysts noted.

(300gospodarka)